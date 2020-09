In her tweet, Carey revealed to the world that she had a side band called Chick that recorded and released the grunge album, 'Someone's Ugly Daughter,' in 1995.

The singer-songwriter with a record 19 chart-topping hits talks about her new memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," and of a bleak and scary childhood that she..

Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey talks to Gayle King about her deeply personal memoir, her childhood struggles, motherhood, overcoming the dark times and finding..

Mariah Carey spilled a little secret that her fans didn’t know about her over the weekend. The...