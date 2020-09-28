PM Modi hits out, says 'those opposing farm laws are insulting farmers'|Oneindia News

Global  
 

A day after Punjab Youth Congress workers set a tractor on fire near India Gate in the heart of Delhi during protests against the controversial farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that those opposing farm laws are insulting farmers.

The Supreme Court has asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration that how long can former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti be detained.

Haryana Govt has refused to procure crops from other states.

Amnesty International has halted its operations in India and said it had to let go of its staff after its accounts were frozen earlier this month as part of what it called a witch-hunt by the government over its adverse reports.

Nearly two weeks after she was gang-raped and tortured by four men from her village in Hathras in UP, a 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh died in Delhi this morning and other news #AmnestyInternationalQuitsIndia #FarmerProtest #HathrasRapeVictimDies


