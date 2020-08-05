Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New rapid antigen test: Key questions answered

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 03:11s - Published
New rapid antigen test: Key questions answered

New rapid antigen test: Key questions answered

A new form of Covid-19 test which can produce results in just 15-30 minutes isset to be rolled out across the globe.

Here, we look at some of the keyquestions surrounding the rapid antigen tests.The new tests work by detectingproteins found on the surface of the virus.

The tests, which look similar topregnancy tests and can yield results within 30 minutes, simply display twoblue lines for a positive result.

The WHO last week approved the tests foremergency use.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Who The Who English rock band

Coronavirus: New global test will give results 'in minutes'

 The WHO says the low-cost test will be available to millions in low-to-middle income countries.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

New rapid antigen test: Key questions...

The World Health Organisation has hailed the rapid-diagnostic tests as “good news” in the global...
Express and Star - Published


Tweets about this

DarrylMagher

Darryl Magher 🔱 RT @ExpressandStar: How does it work? When will the tests be rolled out? What do the new tests mean for the UK? Key questions answered abo… 3 minutes ago

ExpressandStar

Express & Star How does it work? When will the tests be rolled out? What do the new tests mean for the UK? Key questions answered… https://t.co/vPiadDpxIn 4 minutes ago

ShropshireStar

Shropshire Star How does it work? When will the tests be rolled out? What do the new tests mean for the UK? Key questions answered… https://t.co/5KL1wWii7h 34 minutes ago

HygieiaMed

Hygieia New rapid antigen test: Key questions answered https://t.co/vADZWlxSxT 50 minutes ago

lizferguson100

LizFerguson @CMOH_Alberta Wish that some of the reporters would stop asking incendiary and vacuous questions about "how concern… https://t.co/3QAlPKTBAR 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dow rallies on new Fed inflation stance [Video]

Dow rallies on new Fed inflation stance

The Dow and S&P 500 advanced but the Nasdaq closed lower on Thursday as investors digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's new strategy to adopt an average inflation target and restore the United States to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published
Dr. Aileen Marty: Rapid Tests Will Definitely Help In Fight Against COVID-19 [Video]

Dr. Aileen Marty: Rapid Tests Will Definitely Help In Fight Against COVID-19

CBS4's Ty Russell spoke with the infectious disease specialist about the new antigen testing being offered at the Hard Rock and Marlins Park sites.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:14Published
Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park Now Offer Antigen Testing For Coronavirus [Video]

Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park Now Offer Antigen Testing For Coronavirus

The coronavirus test sites at Marlins Park and Hard Rock Stadium reopened Wednesday with a new type of rapid testing available.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:56Published