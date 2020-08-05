New rapid antigen test: Key questions answered

A new form of Covid-19 test which can produce results in just 15-30 minutes isset to be rolled out across the globe.

Here, we look at some of the keyquestions surrounding the rapid antigen tests.The new tests work by detectingproteins found on the surface of the virus.

The tests, which look similar topregnancy tests and can yield results within 30 minutes, simply display twoblue lines for a positive result.

The WHO last week approved the tests foremergency use.