Lake levels continue to drop rapidly on Lake Freeman

I spoke with a home owner who says while abnormally dry seasons aren't a new thing to those living on the lake, this year ranks near the top of the list for being one of the worst droughts they've seen in six years.

You are looking at video from youtuber and monticello native ethan price.

A video he posted on monday to his youtube channel that displays current lake freeman water levels.

"frankly i am not hearing enough.

I am not satisfied with the point of, well it's out of our hands, i don't believe that."

Gary baldwin is a homeowner on lake freeman.

He is orchestrating a rally on saturday at noon at the monticello courthouse with several other home and business owners.

"if you stand up and be heard then i think that will help out."

Baldwin believes there's more that people living near and on lake freeman can do in order to make their voices heard and get the attention of elected officials.

"we need to go up the ladder to get this changed.

That's why we need a voice out there and that's what we are trying to do, see if we can get a voice."

As new 18 previously reported back in 2012 environmental organization fish and wildlife mandat nipsco to keep water flowing from lake freeman toward the oakdale dam.

This was in an effort to preserve what the organization says are endangered mussels.

"my goal is to go where fish and wildlife can't go, i want to go over their heads to our public officials and say, you know, you need to look at what these people are doing.

Some accounting needs to be done on what they are doing to us."

As a reminder the shafer freeman lakes environmental conservation corporation is preparing for oral arguments in federal court.

On october 5th both sflecc and fish and wildlife will plead cases before a judge.

We'll continue following this story.

I would also like to thank youtuber and monticello native ethan price for allowing news 18 to us his areal footage of lake freeman.

Marvin bills, news 18.

