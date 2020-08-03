Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Transfer Talk: Have Liverpool evolved?

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Transfer Talk: Have Liverpool evolved?

Transfer Talk: Have Liverpool evolved?

European football journalist Tom Williams thinks Liverpool have evolved and got even better with their new arrivals.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Paper Talk: Decisions made on Oxlade-Chamberlain, Brewster as Liverpool sell eight; Lingard linked with Russia move

Liverpool will look to sell eight players before the transfer window shuts, while Jesse Lingard could...
Team Talk - Published

Euro Paper Talk: Tottenham ready to spend big as 130-goal striker deal nears; Klopp wanted Canadian star at Liverpool

Tottenham will hold transfer talks this week with a prolific Bundesliga striker, while Jurgen Klopp...
Team Talk - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Transfer Talk: Assessing Liverpool's business [Video]

Transfer Talk: Assessing Liverpool's business

The Kopp TV's Alex Gildea breaks down Liverpool's transfer business and hints a more movement from Anfield.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:34Published
Barcelona To Sell Griezmann, Luis Suarez & Other Stars In Big Overhaul! Transfer Talk [Video]

Barcelona To Sell Griezmann, Luis Suarez & Other Stars In Big Overhaul! Transfer Talk

This week our headline story is of course Barcelona, where Ronaldo Koeman has just arrived as manager. The former Dutch international and coach is ready to crack the whip in Catalonia, with a number of..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 08:58Published
Transfer Talk: Will Liverpool move for Thiago? [Video]

Transfer Talk: Will Liverpool move for Thiago?

German football journalist Raphael Honigstein says Bayern Munich are 'bracing themselves' for an approach from Liverpool for Thiago Alcantara.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:15Published