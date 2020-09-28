Keegan: Universities have gone to ‘unbelievable efforts’
Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, says universities have gone to ‘unbelievable efforts’ to protect students from Covid-19.
Her comments come as thousands of students are being forced to remain in their accommodation as the virus spreads across campuses.
Report by Browna.
