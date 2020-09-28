Global  
 

Keegan: Universities have gone to ‘unbelievable efforts’

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Keegan: Universities have gone to ‘unbelievable efforts’

Keegan: Universities have gone to ‘unbelievable efforts’

Apprenticeships and Skills Minister, Gillian Keegan, says universities have gone to ‘unbelievable efforts’ to protect students from Covid-19.

Her comments come as thousands of students are being forced to remain in their accommodation as the virus spreads across campuses.

Report by Browna.

