Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First presidential debate Tuesday night

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 03:17s - Published
First presidential debate Tuesday night
First presidential debate Tuesday night

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump and Biden to face off in first 2020 presidential debate

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will be going head-to-head in their first...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NewsyZee NewsFOXNews.com


Live updates: 2020 presidential election: 1st presidential debate Tuesday

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are making their last pitches to voters ahead of the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Zee News


2020 US Presidential Debate: Time, venue, format, all you need to know about topics of debate ahead of Trump-Biden clash

The first presidential debate between the two major candidates of the 2020 US Presidential Elections...
DNA - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court, COVID-19, race to be subjects of first presidential debate Tuesday night [Video]

Supreme Court, COVID-19, race to be subjects of first presidential debate Tuesday night

The moment America has been waiting for: Tuesday night kicks off the first of three presidential debates. 23ABC’s Kristin Vartan has a breakdown of the debate.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 03:36Published
Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate [Video]

Trump, Biden face off in first 2020 debate

[NFA] President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden square off on Tuesday in their first presidential debate. This report was produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:24Published
Trump Not Discussing Report On His Tax Returns [Video]

Trump Not Discussing Report On His Tax Returns

Ahead of Tuesday's first presidential debate, the president refused to address the New York Times report that said he had not paid federal income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years. CBS2's Dick..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published