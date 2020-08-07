Global  
 

Surgeon General: COVID-19 vaccine on the way

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Surgeon General: COVID-19 vaccine on the way
The surgeon general spoke at Baylor University about a possible vaccine soon.

YOURSELVES OF THE INCREASED RISKOF GETTING AND SPREADING THEVIRUS .SURGEON GENERAL JEROME ADAMSSAYS A COVID-19 VACCINE MAY BEAVAILABLE SOON.HE AND THE ’HEALTH AND HUMANSERVICES DEPUTY SECRETARY’VISITED THE BAYLOR SCHOOL OFMEDICINE IN HOUSTON.THAT’S WHERE THEY MET WITH THEPEOPLE IN CHARGE OF A CLINICALTRIAL FOR A VACCINE THAT’S INPHASE THREE, AND HAS ONLY ONEMORE PHASE TO GO.ADAMS SAYS RESEARCHERS AREN’TCUTTING ANY CORNERS.ADAMS says: "We are, uh...almost at the finish line interms of having a vaccineavailable.

Uh, we will continueto work with the community andBaylor.

We had a conversationabout this.

Baylor is doing alot in this space to make surewe have a vaccine that is safeand effective, that people trustit.//BUTTED//JEROME ADAMS / U.S. SURGEONGENERALUh, they will trust itbecause it’s followed the sameprocess that we follow todevelop vaccines, from a safetystandpoint, that we’ve alwaysfollowed.

There are no safetycorners being cut here.

Uh,it’s really about buying downthe risk by doing multiple stepsat the same time that normallywould have taken months and, inmost cases, years to accomplishin a stepwise fashion."ADAMS ALSO TOLD PEOPLE TO GETTHE FLU SHOT.HE SAID SOMEONE WITH A MILDCASE OF THE FLU WILL HAVE AFEVER, WHICH MAY LEAD TOSCHOOLS, H




