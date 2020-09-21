Campaign 2020: Stage Is Set For First Presidential Debate
Laura Podesta reports President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off in a highly anticipated debate.
Artist designs anti-Trump billboard ahead of presidential debateAn artist has designed and installed nine anti-Trump billboards in Cleveland ahead of Tuesday's presidential debate.
Eye On The Day 8/29Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: the first 2020 presidential debate is tonight in Cleveland, wildfires burn through California’s wine country, and CDC guidance for Thanksgiving during..
What Voters Want To HearKDKA's John Shumway spoke with voters about what they want to hear during the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.