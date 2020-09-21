Global  
 

Campaign 2020: Stage Is Set For First Presidential Debate

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:42s - Published
Campaign 2020: Stage Is Set For First Presidential Debate

Campaign 2020: Stage Is Set For First Presidential Debate

Laura Podesta reports President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off in a highly anticipated debate.


Trump says he assumes Biden's ‘going to do great’ at first presidential debate

President Trump said on Monday that he assumes Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s “going...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsWorldNews


The 2020 First Presidential Debate Preview Guide and Explainer

Unfolding in a stable presidential race and a tumultuous election year, the debate may be less likely...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNPR


President Donald Trump and Joe Biden brace for vicious match-up in first presidential debate in Cleveland

Analysts expect a bruising first presidential debate hinged on personal attacks as the Biden and...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comWorldNews



Artist designs anti-Trump billboard ahead of presidential debate [Video]

Artist designs anti-Trump billboard ahead of presidential debate

An artist has designed and installed nine anti-Trump billboards in Cleveland ahead of Tuesday's presidential debate.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:49Published
Eye On The Day 8/29 [Video]

Eye On The Day 8/29

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: the first 2020 presidential debate is tonight in Cleveland, wildfires burn through California’s wine country, and CDC guidance for Thanksgiving during..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:15Published
What Voters Want To Hear [Video]

What Voters Want To Hear

KDKA's John Shumway spoke with voters about what they want to hear during the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:20Published