Who Is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court Pick?

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:31s
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is currently a federal appeals court judge, She sits on the Seventh Circuit Court in Chicago.


Supreme Court: Amy Coney Barrett tied to faith group ex-members say subjugates women

 United States President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court has close ties to a charismatic Christian religious group that holds men are divinely..
New Zealand Herald

The Supreme Court Ad Wars Begin

 It didn’t take long for the fight over Judge Amy Coney Barrett to reach the airwaves, in races up and down the ballot.
NYTimes.com

Trump Denounces Anti-Catholic Bias Even as He Attacks Biden’s Faith

 President Trump has accused Joe Biden, a Catholic, of being “against God” and “against the Bible.” Of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, he has claimed about..
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court Nominee Barrett Prepares to Meet Senators

 The confirmation process cranked into motion on Capitol Hill as the Senate Judiciary Committee began scrubbing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s background.
NYTimes.com

Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Bradley Parscale Arrested After Standoff With Police [Video]

Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Bradley Parscale Arrested After Standoff With Police

On Sunday night, ex-campaign manager to Donald Trump, Bradley Parscale, was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Analysis: Trump and Biden hope for killer blow at first debate [Video]

Analysis: Trump and Biden hope for killer blow at first debate

Trump and Biden to outline competing visions in first debate [Video]

Trump and Biden to outline competing visions in first debate

Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

 President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon's death...
CBS News
Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote [Video]

Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote

[NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Aaron Sorkin: 'Right time' to tell Chicago riots story

 Screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin speaks to the BBC's Will Gompertz about his new project.
BBC News

Chicago's LGBTQ neighborhood 'Boystown' changes its nickname after petition alleges exclusion

 Activist Devyln Camp wrote in a petition that 'Boystown' street signs were a reminder that the LGBTQ neighborhood in Chicago was "for the boys."
 
USATODAY.com
Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court [Video]

Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court

[NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and she pledged to become a justice in the mold of the late staunch conservative Antonin Scalia - another milestone in Trump's rightward shift of the top U.S. judicial body. Colette Luke has the latest.

Noteworthy legal opinions of Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court pick

Amy Coney Barrett, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme...
Trump's Likely Supreme Court Pick, Amy Barrett, Is Known for Conservative Religious Views

In planning to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has...
Even if Amy Barrett is confirmed to SCOTUS, she's still a statist who promotes forced vaccinations and indefinite lockdowns

(Natural News) Conservatives are clamoring online, hoping that President Trump nominates Judge Amy...
Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details [Video]

Babri demolition verdict tomorrow: D-day for Advani & 31 others l Key details

A special CBI court is set to pronounce the verdict in the criminal case related to the demolition of the Babri mosque on 30th September. BJP stalwarts LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh and..

Pat Toomey Does Not Plan To Meet With Judge Barrett [Video]

Pat Toomey Does Not Plan To Meet With Judge Barrett

Senator Bob Casey says he will not support President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Will Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett impact Florida voters? [Video]

Will Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett impact Florida voters?

Both Republicans and Democrats in South Florida say the open seat on the nation's highest court is driving up registration and interest in the upcoming presidential election.

