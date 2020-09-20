Who Is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court Pick?

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is currently a federal appeals court judge, She sits on the Seventh Circuit Court in Chicago .

Trump nominates Barrett to Supreme Court [NFA] President Donald Trump on Saturday nominated Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, and she pledged to become a justice in the mold of the late staunch conservative Antonin Scalia - another milestone in Trump's rightward shift of the top U.S. judicial body. Colette Luke has the latest.

Activist Devyln Camp wrote in a petition that 'Boystown' street signs were a reminder that the LGBTQ neighborhood in Chicago was "for the boys."

Screenwriter and director Aaron Sorkin speaks to the BBC's Will Gompertz about his new project.

Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote [NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

President Trump is set to announce his pick to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat Saturday, just over a week since the icon's death...

Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Bradley Parscale Arrested After Standoff With Police On Sunday night, ex-campaign manager to Donald Trump, Bradley Parscale, was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The confirmation process cranked into motion on Capitol Hill as the Senate Judiciary Committee began scrubbing Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s background.

President Trump has accused Joe Biden, a Catholic, of being “against God” and “against the Bible.” Of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, he has claimed about..

It didn’t take long for the fight over Judge Amy Coney Barrett to reach the airwaves, in races up and down the ballot.

United States President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court has close ties to a charismatic Christian religious group that holds men are divinely..

In planning to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court, President Donald Trump has...

Amy Coney Barrett, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for a lifetime job on the U.S. Supreme...