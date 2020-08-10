Giant panda celebrates 19th birthday at Chiang Mai zoo

A giant panda named Lin Hui had a party for her 19th birthday in Chiang Mai northern Thailand on September 28.

The adorable panda bear roamed the garden in her enclosure, which was decorated with balloons, ice cakes, and carrots - her favourite treat.

Mr Wu Chiwu, the Consul General of the People's Republic of China, gave special birthday wishes to the 125kg giant panda.

He sang and wrote 'Happy Birthday Lin Hui' in Mandarin, Thai and English AT Chiang Mai Zoo.

Wu Chiwu also laid white flowers to mark the one year death anniversary of Lin Hui's giant panda mate, Chuang Chuang, or Xuang Xuang.

Wu Chiwu said: "The zoo has taken great care of Lin Hui.

She is in great health and has shiny fur.

She's beautiful.'' Lin Hui was born in 2001 at a panda research center in Southern China and brought to Chiang Mai zoo along with Xuang Xuang in 2003 as a loan from the Chinese government.

Lin Hui later gave birth to Lin Ping, a cub born artificial insemination after the unsuccessful mating of Lin Hui and Xuang Xuang.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, Lin Hui has been given special care by Chiang Mai zoo employees and Chinese specialists.

Officials in Thailand and China are in discussions about sending a new panda to Chiang Mai Zoo.

It is expected that the deal will be reached before the end of the contract to allow Lin Hui to stay in Thailand until 2023.