Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 of the Past 15 Years, Reports ‘New York Times’

On Sunday, the ‘New York Times’ published an extensive report detailing Donald Trump’s tax returns over a 20-year period.

Biden and Trump prepare to confront each other onstage: This is your morning tip sheet.

Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Bradley Parscale Arrested After Standoff With Police On Sunday night, ex-campaign manager to Donald Trump, Bradley Parscale, was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Who Is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court Pick? Judge Amy Coney Barrett is currently a federal appeals court judge, She sits on the Seventh Circuit Court in Chicago.

