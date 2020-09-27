Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 of the Past 15 Years, Reports ‘New York Times’
Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 of the Past 15 Years, Reports ‘New York Times’
On Sunday, the ‘New York Times’ published an extensive report detailing Donald Trump’s tax returns over a 20-year period.
New York Times alleges president’s returns show years of tax avoidance and business losses
President Donald Trump paid just $750 in federal income taxes in both 2016 and 2017, according to the...
The New York Times reported that President Trump paid just $750 in federal income tax in 2016 and...
