A blue moon refers to a full moon that occurs for the second time in a single month.

Rare Blue Moon Will Light up the Sky on Halloween

Animal Crossing’s next big update will help make your island a little spookier. Today, Nintendo detailed New Horizon’s Halloween-themed fall update, which..

SpaceX crew capsule will carry four astronauts to the International Space Station for a six-month stay.

Zeus the poodle was groomed by his owners to look like a skeleton for Halloween.

NASA Astronaut Victor Glover's first trip to space will take place on Halloween aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.

Extra full moon that appears in a subdivision of a year: either the third of four full moons in a season, or a second full moon in a month of the common calendar

Blue moon Extra full moon that appears in a subdivision of a year: either the third of four full moons in a season, or a second full moon in a month of the common calendar

‘Once in a blue moon’ is a phrase that is quite used connotationally for rare occurrences. In the...