Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rare Blue Moon Will Light up the Sky on Halloween

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Rare Blue Moon Will Light up the Sky on Halloween

Rare Blue Moon Will Light up the Sky on Halloween

A blue moon refers to a full moon that occurs for the second time in a single month.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Blue moon Blue moon Extra full moon that appears in a subdivision of a year: either the third of four full moons in a season, or a second full moon in a month of the common calendar


Halloween Halloween Holiday celebrated October 31

SpaceX launch of astronauts aboard Dragon Crew capsule now set for Halloween

 NASA Astronaut Victor Glover's first trip to space will take place on Halloween aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule.
 
USATODAY.com

This poodle is ready for Halloween as his owners groom him to look like a skeleton

 Zeus the poodle was groomed by his owners to look like a skeleton for Halloween.
USATODAY.com

NASA targeting Halloween for next SpaceX crew launch

 SpaceX crew capsule will carry four astronauts to the International Space Station for a six-month stay.
CBS News

Halloween is coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons

 Animal Crossing’s next big update will help make your island a little spookier. Today, Nintendo detailed New Horizon’s Halloween-themed fall update, which..
The Verge

Related news from verified sources

Rare Blue Moon to Light Up the Sky on Halloween

Rare Blue Moon to Light Up the Sky on Halloween ‘Once in a blue moon’ is a phrase that is quite used connotationally for rare occurrences. In the...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •CBS News



Tweets about this

mn_yap

mia ✨💞 RT @stormsonvenus: Legend has it that if you make your witchy girlfriend have ten orgasms on All Hallows' Eve underneath a Blue Moon, you w… 2 minutes ago

menzikulati

Menzi Kulati Rare blue moon will bring a Halloween 2020 treat to the skies For the first time since World War II, people in all… https://t.co/wi0RkYNl4u 13 minutes ago

strasst

Stacie Strassberg Sandwiched between October's two full moons — the first is Thursday, Oct. 1 — are three meteor showers, including o… https://t.co/kaFZCPijn2 16 minutes ago

hannnie98

Hannah RT @OneLuckyGirl_28: 🌕FULL MOON IN ARIES OCTOBER 1, 2020 at 9°—5:06 PM EDT. The Harvest Moon on October 1, is the big, bright Full Moon tha… 46 minutes ago

Gadgets360tech1

Gadgets360technews Rare blue moon will bring a Halloween 2020 treat to the skies https://t.co/QPtf6bswAO 1 hour ago

15MinuteNewsTec

Technology News Rare blue moon will bring a Halloween 2020 treat to the skies - CNET https://t.co/vHveQaZMrW #Technology 2 hours ago

jicombs

JANICE COMBS Rare blue moon will bring a Halloween 2020 treat to the skies https://t.co/NXiWNVHWze 2 hours ago

CapriSunRedd

Summer Rose🌹 Full moon in Aries🌝♈️ Oct 1st 5:05pm This Fiery full moon in Aries is setting the tone for October, which will con… https://t.co/YQWpBlZSZV 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Blue Moon To Appear In Sky On Halloween 2020 [Video]

Blue Moon To Appear In Sky On Halloween 2020

Blue Moon To Appear In Sky On Halloween 2020

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:17Published
Blue Moon To Rise On Halloween [Video]

Blue Moon To Rise On Halloween

It's the first instance of a blue moon in the Americas since March 2018.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:21Published
A Rare Blue Moon Will Light Up The Sky On Halloween [Video]

A Rare Blue Moon Will Light Up The Sky On Halloween

Spooky season is almost upon us — and this year it will be a little bit spookier. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:22Published