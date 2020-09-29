Tuesday marks the first time Joe Biden and Donald Trump will debate each other.

Viewing guide: What to know ahead of the first presidential debate

Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Bradley Parscale Arrested After Standoff With Police On Sunday night, ex-campaign manager to Donald Trump, Bradley Parscale, was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Who Is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court Pick? Judge Amy Coney Barrett is currently a federal appeals court judge, She sits on the Seventh Circuit Court in Chicago.

Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 of the Past 15 Years, Reports ‘New York Times’ On Sunday, the ‘New York Times’ published an extensive report detailing Donald Trump’s tax returns over a 20-year period.

Judge Allows US TikTok Downloads to Continue for Now On Sunday, US District Judge Carl Nichols gave the China-based app more time to sort out its issues with the Trump administration.

Biden and Trump prepare to confront each other onstage: This is your morning tip sheet.

On Tuesday, Biden for President’s Florida Digital Organizing team will be activating thousands of supporters and volunteers ahead of the first presidential..

Unfolding in a stable presidential race and a tumultuous election year, the debate may be less likely...