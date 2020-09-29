Global  
 

Viewing guide: What to know ahead of the first presidential debate

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 03:28s - Published
Tuesday marks the first time Joe Biden and Donald Trump will debate each other.

Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden for Florida to activate thousands of volunteers for the debate

 On Tuesday, Biden for President’s Florida Digital Organizing team will be activating thousands of supporters and volunteers ahead of the first presidential..
The First Presidential Face-Off

 Biden and Trump prepare to confront each other onstage: This is your morning tip sheet.
Analysis: Trump and Biden hope for killer blow at first debate [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:54Published
Trump and Biden to outline competing visions in first debate [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:52Published

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Judge Allows US TikTok Downloads to Continue for Now [Video]

On Sunday, US District Judge Carl Nichols gave the China-based app more time to sort out its issues with the Trump administration.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
Trump Paid No Income Taxes in 10 of the Past 15 Years, Reports ‘New York Times’ [Video]

On Sunday, the ‘New York Times’ published an extensive report detailing Donald Trump’s tax returns over a 20-year period.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:46Published
Who Is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's Supreme Court Pick? [Video]

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is currently a federal appeals court judge, She sits on the Seventh Circuit Court in Chicago.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:31Published
Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Bradley Parscale Arrested After Standoff With Police [Video]

On Sunday night, ex-campaign manager to Donald Trump, Bradley Parscale, was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:23Published

The 2020 First Presidential Debate Preview Guide and Explainer

Unfolding in a stable presidential race and a tumultuous election year, the debate may be less likely...
NYTimes.com - Published


skooby7142

It's sKooby! RT @wrtv: Here's what you need to know about the first presidential debate on Tuesday. https://t.co/iaANyP4FDi 2 days ago

WCPO

WCPO 9 The homestretch of the 2020 presidential campaign culminates on Tuesday as President Donald Trump and former Vice P… https://t.co/rzFRts9L2S 2 days ago

wrtv

WRTV Indianapolis Here's what you need to know about the first presidential debate on Tuesday. https://t.co/iaANyP4FDi 2 days ago

WMAR2News

WMAR-2 News Here is what you need to know about Tuesday's showdown. https://t.co/L0e9EvW0tl 3 days ago

Q13FOX

Q13 FOX Seattle RT @IanFurnessSea: Check out our weekly #Seahawks viewing guide, “what you need to know” about this week’s game all morning on @Q13FOX http… 4 days ago

IanFurnessSea

Ian Furness Check out our weekly #Seahawks viewing guide, “what you need to know” about this week’s game all morning on @Q13FOX https://t.co/jQQQ9KrQWI 4 days ago


Campaign 2020: Stage Is Set For First Presidential Debate [Video]

Laura Podesta reports President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off in a highly anticipated debate.

Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:42Published
Eye On The Day 8/29 [Video]

Here are a few stories we are keeping an eye on: the first 2020 presidential debate is tonight in Cleveland, wildfires burn through California’s wine country, and CDC guidance for Thanksgiving during..

Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:15Published
First presidential debate Tuesday night [Video]

Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 03:17Published