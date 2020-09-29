Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meghan McCain welcomes first child, reveals newborn's patriotic name

Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Meghan McCain welcomes first child, reveals newborn's patriotic name

Meghan McCain welcomes first child, reveals newborn's patriotic name

Meghan McCain announced she was expecting her first child eight months after opening up about her previous miscarriage.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MishRadio

Michele Lofranco RT @JustJared: #TheView co-host Meghan McCain gave birth to a baby girl tonight - find out the little one's name! https://t.co/p9hy9Kox7Z 3 hours ago

BlaBlaHollywood

Bla Bla Hollywood Meghan McCain Gives Birth: ‘The View’ Co-Host Welcomes First Child, A Baby Girl - Follow @BlaBlaHollywood for more… https://t.co/WFVWYupuwv 4 hours ago

celeb_detective

Celebrity Detective Meghan McCain Gives Birth: ‘The View’ Co-Host Welcomes First Child, A Baby Girl https://t.co/tI6KMrDz1W 4 hours ago

gossipkartel

GossipKartel.com Meghan McCain Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Husband Ben Domenech https://t.co/cUQZnbb9w4 https://t.co/UnCnxD3OB1 4 hours ago

TerrificMandy

MANDEEP KAUR Meghan McCain Gives Birth: ‘The View’ Co-Host Welcomes First Child, A Baby Girl https://t.co/3m9ibnDoaB https://t.co/OjzppGcll3 5 hours ago

aurelian_costel

axinte costel aurelian RT @MirrorCeleb: #TheView Meghan McCain welcomes first child with husband Ben Domenech https://t.co/fuLfl8dfyj 6 hours ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb #TheView Meghan McCain welcomes first child with husband Ben Domenech https://t.co/fuLfl8dfyj 6 hours ago

marcosarellano

Marcos Arellano Meghan McCain Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child with Husband Ben Domenech https://t.co/pfHKgMRhyT via @JustJared 7 hours ago