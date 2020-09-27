cameron will release file

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

Taylor 4.jpg deveoping now..

State attorney general daniel cameron..

Says he will release the transcript from the grand jury decision last week..

In the breonna taylor case, in which only one officer was indicted in the investigation.

according to cameron..it will be released on wednesday..

But cameron says as special prosecutor, his team has an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the grand jury proceedings, and he stands by that belief that such a release could compromise the ongoing federal investigation..

But he says he will release the transcript, on the judges order.

According to the courier journal..

A grand juror filed a motion earlier today, for the release of the grand jury's transcript..

And to talk about the case.

The former officer charged last week..

In the breonna taylor case in louisville, has pleaded not guilty.

Brett hankison's plea today.... comes five days after the grand jury indicted him on three counts of "wanton endangerment" for firing shots into taylor's neighbor's apartment.

Hankison was one of three undercover narcotics detectives, who opened fire inside taylor's apartment on march 13...during a botched drug raid.

The grand jury last week decided not to directly charge hankison, or the other two officers who fired their weapons into taylor's apartment... even though taylor died, after police shot