Chunky’s Pandey’s advise for Ananya Pandey | Abhay 2 | Ram Kapoor | Aur Batao

Action star Tiger Shroff was spotted outside a studio in Juhu. Amyra Dastur was clicked by paparazzi in Bandra. Saiee Manjrekar posed for shutterbugs outside a gym. Meanwhile, Akanksha Puri spotted at Mumbai airport. She smiled at shutter bugs. Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter was seen wearing PPE kit at Mumbai airport.
While we have seen them at their versatile best, this is the first time that each of these actors has truly stepped out of their comfort zones to play serial killers and supervillains. Well, in an exclusive chat with Desimartini, Abhay 2 stars Ram Kapoor, Chunky Panday, Bidita Bag and Raghav Juyal open up about preparing for their roles, playing such negative characters and all the on-set fun they had! They also reveal what ‘brain-eating cannibal’ Harsh, portrayed by Chunky, was actually eating. It may be hard to look away!
Kunal Kemmu is back as super serious STF cop Abhay Pratap Singh, this time he is up against some seriously twisted psycho-killers played by Chunky Pandey, Bidita Bag and Ram kapoor. The new season of this crime thriller promises to set a new game of mysteries which is sure to send shivers down your spine. First 3 episodes of this show, Directed by Ken Ghosh, also stars Asha Negi and Nidhi Singh in important roles and are live on OTT platform ZEE5. Here is our review of the show.
