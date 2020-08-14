Chunky’s Pandey’s advise for Ananya Pandey | Abhay 2 | Ram Kapoor | Aur Batao

Global  
 

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 16:09s
Actors Chunky Pandey and Ram Kapoor get candid with RJ Stutee in the latest episode of 'Aur Batao'.

In this special episode – ‘Lockdown Diaries’, the actors talk about their new series “Abhay 2”.

Chunky talks about his advise for daughter Ananya Pandey.

Aur Batao is not your regular photoshopped chat show but makes hanging out with celebs a different (and fun) ballgame.

Watch the full video for more.


