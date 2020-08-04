JTS Mortgage Minute 09/29/20 - Refinance Candidates

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 day ago

JTS is a community leader with years of experience ready to put you in the home you always wanted.

Are you ready to find your dream home or refinance your current mortgage?

Good morning, i?m jeff farnham 1.

According to a report by the data firm black knight, there are over 19 million?high- quality refinance candidates in the us.

2.

This number represents 43% of all 30-year mortgage holders.

3.

?high-quality?

Refinance candidates are defined as those with credit scores of 720 or higher, who hold at least 20% equity in their homes, are current on their mortgage payments, and could shave at least 0.75% off their existing mortgage by refinancing.

4.

This time last year, 11.7 million homeowners?were considered ?high quality?

Refi candidates.

5.

So, this number has gone up significantly, thanks to record- low mortgage rates.

6.

You may be one of the millions of homeowners who can lower their interest rate and cut down their monthly payments.

7.

Speak to one of our loan advisors today to see how much money you can save with refinancing.

8.

According to a recent fannie mae survey, 48% of consumer respondents believe now is a good time to buy a home and 59% believe it is a good time to sell.

9.

According to the mortgage bankers association, purchase mortgage applications experienced their 16th-straight week of year-over-year gains in early- september and remained 40% higher than the same week a year ago.

10.

Still, record- low rates are expected to push purchase mortgages this year to a 15-year high of $3 trillion.

11.

Is now a good time for you to buy a home?

12.

Call to speak with one of our loan advisors today.

13.

Are you wondering how you can increase the likelihood of your offer being accepted, even in a bidding war?

14.

While your first thought may be to outbid other buyers, there are other tactics you can use that have nothing to do with numbers.

15.

The first one is getting pre- qualified for a mortgage through jts & co.

Before you start looking at homes.

16.

With a pre- qualification letter in hand, it puts you in a better bidding position.

17.

Connect with a jts loan advisor today for your mortgage pre- qualification.

18.

Jts is your local mortgage advisor located right here in your community, that you can trust to handle all of your home loan needs, now and down the road.

19.

Visit our website or text jts at 33566 to get pre- qualified for your mortgage, or start your refinance process today.

20.

At jts & co., we want to form life- long relationships with our clients.

21.

Whether you are a first-time homebuyer, refinancing, or purchasing an investment property, we can match you with the mortgage that makes the most sense for your situation.

22.

We are local, trusted, and experienced.

Thank you for joining me today, be sure to tune in next week!

Toaster kentucky's attorney general says he will comply with