Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'West Ham, Leicester want Fofana'

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:30s - Published
'West Ham, Leicester want Fofana'

'West Ham, Leicester want Fofana'

Saint-Etienne are considering selling teenage defender Wesley Fofana amid interest from West Ham and Leicester, says French football expert Jonathan Johnson.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

West Ham United bid for Wesley Fofana

West Ham United are interested in signing Wesley Fofana from Saint-Etienne in the summer transfer...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

WHUFCTALK1

WHUFCTalk RT @WHUFC_News_6: West Ham’s targets for centre-back: • Tarkowski - Doesn’t want to join, going Leicester. • Fofana - Wants Leicester mov… 5 days ago

WHUFC_News_6

West Ham News & Views ⚒️ #GSBOUT #MoyesOut West Ham’s targets for centre-back: • Tarkowski - Doesn’t want to join, going Leicester. • Fofana - Wants Leicest… https://t.co/MeJerRu21b 5 days ago

Irons_Stuff

Irons Stuff #GSBOUT RT @RockyWhu: West Ham could do what Arsenal did with Saliba. Sign Fofana but then loan him back for a season and then he would likely be… 6 days ago

RockyWhu

Jonesy ☆ #GSBOUT West Ham could do what Arsenal did with Saliba. Sign Fofana but then loan him back for a season and then he would… https://t.co/bVoiWowun0 6 days ago

ECreativity_

Emma RT @FabrizioRomano: @Wonder697 @SkySport €35m offered by West Ham to sign Fofana. Leicester offered €27m. St Etienne insist they want to ke… 6 days ago

FabrizioRomano

Fabrizio Romano @Wonder697 @SkySport €35m offered by West Ham to sign Fofana. Leicester offered €27m. St Etienne insist they want t… https://t.co/lLNLQhEIDy 6 days ago

GSBOUT3

#GSBOUT RT @westham_gossip: From @SkyKaveh: - £33m bid from West Ham is highest St Etienne have received so far. - Fofana is open to joining West… 1 week ago

westham_gossip

#GSBOUT West Ham Gossip From @SkyKaveh: - £33m bid from West Ham is highest St Etienne have received so far. - Fofana is open to joining… https://t.co/x6rYMnEW5A 1 week ago