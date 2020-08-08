Dozens attend silent protest demanding UK government to support events industry

Dozens attended a silent protest in London demanding the UK government to financially support the events industry during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the protesters, Charlie Holden, said: "We are here to support everybody in the leisure, hospitality and events industry who have been affected by the regulations forced upon us.

"There is no support package.

There are no road maps when this will end, and there's no hope currently for when we can get out of this and live our livelihood".

This footage was filmed on September 29.