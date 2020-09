A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

The New York Times released another report on President Trump's taxes and how his hit reality TV show helped him rake in millions of dollars. Paula Reid reports.

Trump didn't want us to know what was in his returns. Was he honest with the IRS? Did hiding information make him a security risk? Is he fit to lead?

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will go head-to-head in Tuesday night's first presidential debate. The president is expected to defend..

The first presidential debate is set to be underway Tuesday in Cleveland, and a New York Times report on President Trump's taxes will likely be a central focus...

"No one will be safe in Biden's America," President Trump said during his acceptance speech for RNC.

President Trump and former Vice President Biden will face off in the first presidential debate Tuesday night. CBS News political contributors and former campaign..

The average of polls shows Joe Biden with a seven-point lead nationwide. Here’s our analysis of...