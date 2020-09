Related videos from verified sources Scientists develop superhuman vision to see hidden objects



Like a comic book come to life, researchers at Stanford University have developed a kind of X-ray vision - only without the X-rays. Working with hardware similar to what enables autonomous cars to.. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 01:51 Published 3 weeks ago Scientists use blood test to predict who is likely to develop psychotic disorders



Scientists have discovered that testing the levels of certain proteins in blood samples can predict whether a person at risk of psychosis is likely to develop a psychotic disorder years later. The.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:36 Published on August 28, 2020 The complications linked to the coronavirus



The coronavirus is said to be mild in four out of five cases, with the vast majority of patients making a full recovery. Nevertheless, it is increasingly coming to light that a minority of patients.. Credit: Yahoo Style Duration: 02:46 Published on August 20, 2020