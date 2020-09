Chinese company gifts pork bellies to employees for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:33s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:33s - Published Chinese company gifts pork bellies to employees for upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival A company in southern China gifted pork bellies to their employees for the country's upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this