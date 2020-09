Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor seeking Y category security Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Payal Ghosh meets Maharashtra governor seeking Y category security Actress Payal Ghosh, who has accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday seeking Y-category security. #PayalGhosh #AnuragKashyap #BhagatSinghKoshyari 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Kangana Ranaut meets Governor amid tussle with Maharashtra govt



Actor Kangana Ranaut met Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the Governor of Maharashtra, amid a raging political storm. Kangana was seen leaving home for the meeting with a large security contingent and a sizeable.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06 Published 2 weeks ago