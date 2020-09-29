Global  
 

Top 10 Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Streaming October 2020

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:51s - Published
October, we’re ready for you.

For this list, we’ll be looking at the very best new content coming to various popular streaming services this month.

Our countdown includes upcoming movies and shows such as “On the Rocks” (2020), “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2020), “The Haunting of Bly Manor” (2020) and much more!




WatchMojo's Top 10 Picks for Netflix and Chills [Video]

WatchMojo's Top 10 Picks for Netflix and Chills

Who's ready for Halloween? For this list, we’re looking at the new content coming to Netflix in the lead-up to Halloween 2020, that’s being promoted under the banner of “Netflix and Chills”.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:55Published
Top 20 Creepiest Kids Movies Ever [Video]

Top 20 Creepiest Kids Movies Ever

These movies were for kids?? For this list, we’re taking a look at the children’s films that turned out to be scarier than expected, a little disturbing, or just altogether creepy.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 17:19Published
Here's What's Coming to Netflix This October 2020 | THR News [Video]

Here's What's Coming to Netflix This October 2020 | THR News

Take a look at the movies and TV shows that will be added to the streaming service this October.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:46Published