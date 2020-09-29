Tampa Bay Lightning fans topple lamp post in Stanley Cup win celebrations

Elated fans of ice hockey team Tampa Bay Lightning brought down a lamp post outside the Amalie Arena in Tampa while celebrating their team's Stanley Cup win on Monday night (September 28).

Footage filmed by @ThemeParkExpres and @danyay shows hundreds of fans gathering outside Amalie Arena celebrating their team's win.