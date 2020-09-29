Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tampa Bay Lightning fans topple lamp post in Stanley Cup win celebrations

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Tampa Bay Lightning fans topple lamp post in Stanley Cup win celebrations

Tampa Bay Lightning fans topple lamp post in Stanley Cup win celebrations

Elated fans of ice hockey team Tampa Bay Lightning brought down a lamp post outside the Amalie Arena in Tampa while celebrating their team's Stanley Cup win on Monday night (September 28).

Elated fans of ice hockey team Tampa Bay Lightning brought down a lamp post outside the Amalie Arena in Tampa while celebrating their team's Stanley Cup win on Monday night (September 28).

Footage filmed by @ThemeParkExpres and @danyay shows hundreds of fans gathering outside Amalie Arena celebrating their team's win.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Lightning capture Stanley Cup after beating Dallas Stars in Game 6 [Video]

Lightning capture Stanley Cup after beating Dallas Stars in Game 6

The Tampa Bay Lightning have completed their quest for the cup after beating the Dallas Stars in six games. Story: https://bit.ly/36gPCxE

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:30Published
Lightning release Stanley Cup Champions boat parade, fan rally schedule [Video]

Lightning release Stanley Cup Champions boat parade, fan rally schedule

The city of Tampa will celebrate the Stanley Cup champions with a boat parade and a fan rally this week. Story: https://bit.ly/3cHoqsV

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:38Published
Tampa Bay Lightning wins Stanley Cup [Video]

Tampa Bay Lightning wins Stanley Cup

The Tampa Bay Lightning was crowned the kings of the NHL after they won the 2020 Stanley Cup.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:44Published