S&P 500 Movers: DVN, TAP

Year to date, Molson Coors Beverage has lost about 35.2% of its value.

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Molson Coors Beverage topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 4.0%.

And the worst performing S&P 500 component thus far on the day is Devon Energy, trading down 4.7%.

Devon Energy is lower by about 64.0% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are McCormick, trading down 3.9%, and Paycom Software, trading up 3.7% on the day.