Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nick Wright breaks down the Heat's best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:04s - Published
Nick Wright breaks down the Heat's best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down the Heat's best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard break down the best formula for the Miami Heat to beat the LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals this season in the Orlando bubble.

They both feel regardless of the formula, the Lakers are too strong and will prevail.

However, if anyone or any strategy will work in Miami's favor, it may be Bam Adebayo as a rim protector against LeBron.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Nick Wright breaks down the Heat’s best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down the Heat’s best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST Nick Wright & Chris Broussard break down the best formula for the Miami Heat to beat the LeBron...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Nick Wright breaks down the Heat’s best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST https://t.co/PrvmrgG9oB 36 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright: 'Chiefs sent a message last night [vs Ravens] that the road to the Super Bowl goes through them' | FIRST THINGS FIR [Video]

Nick Wright: 'Chiefs sent a message last night [vs Ravens] that the road to the Super Bowl goes through them' | FIRST THINGS FIR

Nick Wright & Brandon Marshall react to the Kansas City Chiefs week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Nick feels 'the Chiefs sent a message last night that the road to the Super Bowl goes through them'.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 04:02Published
Ric Bucher: A 4th title win could reignite GOAT conversation for LeBron James | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [Video]

Ric Bucher: A 4th title win could reignite GOAT conversation for LeBron James | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Ric Bucher joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss the Los Angeles Lakers winning the Western Conference, moving on to face the Miami Heat for the NBA Finals. Bucher tells Wiley and Acho why..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:15Published
Heat Fans Fired Up For NBA Finals [Video]

Heat Fans Fired Up For NBA Finals

Brooke Shafer reports they are looking forward to the match up involving the Heat and Lakers.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:00Published