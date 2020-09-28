Nick Wright breaks down the Heat's best formula to beat the Lakers in NBA Finals | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright & Chris Broussard break down the best formula for the Miami Heat to beat the LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals this season in the Orlando bubble.

They both feel regardless of the formula, the Lakers are too strong and will prevail.

However, if anyone or any strategy will work in Miami's favor, it may be Bam Adebayo as a rim protector against LeBron.