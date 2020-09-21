Macron meets exiled Belarus opposition leader

French President Emmanuel Macron became on Tuesday the highest-profile Western leader to visit the exiled opposition leader of Belarus, pledging European support for the country's people.

Svetlana Alexievich's aide says the trip to Germany is not linked to the Belarus political crisis.

PARIS: It might be an unusual French Open but claycourt master Rafael Nadal started his quest for a record-extending 13th French Open title in the usual way with..

Diners in Marseille defy restaurant ban Some restaurants in the southern French city of Marseille remained opened on Monday in defiance of President Emmanuel Macron's government order to shut down bars and restaurants in France's second-biggest city.

Belarus' Tsikhanouskaya says Macron offered help Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya said French President Emmanuel Macron promised her during a meeting to help negotiate with the Belarus authorities and secure the release of the political prisoners.

French President Emmanuel Macron says Alexander Lukashenko "has to go" after the Belarus leader...

Protesters in Belarus rallied in support of opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya and decried...

The French president has offered to help mediate in diplomatic efforts to secure the release of...