Daily Punch - TV actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead in Mumbai apartment, police claim suicide

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:39s - Published
Mumbai Mumbai Megacity in Maharashtra, India

India takes a dig at Pakistan, says 'Victims of Pathankot, 26/11 terror attacks still awaiting justice'

 India has yet again highlighted that victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and the Pathankot terror attack are yet to get justice due to Pakistan's..
DNA
‘NCB forced me to implicate Karan Johar’: Arrested producer Kshitij Prasad [Video]

‘NCB forced me to implicate Karan Johar’: Arrested producer Kshitij Prasad

Kshitij Prasad, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has made a big allegation. Reports suggest the producer told a court that he was forced by the NCB to implicate Karan Johar. Prasad told c Mumbai court that the NCB had harassed and blackmailed him into giving a statement and said he was subjected to third degree and ill treatment by the agency. The producer further alleged that NCB had picked up two of his friends who were also forced to make statement against him. He His lawyer also alleged that his statement was not recorded as per his narration and language. The producer has been remanded to custody till 3rd of October. Meanwhile, Karan Johar had earlier released a statement saying that he does not know Kshitij Prasad personally and he had been hired in Dharmatic Production on a contractual basis for a project which eventually did not materialize. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published

‘Sushant case not suicide’: BJP’s Rupa Ganguly protests against Bollywood [Video]

‘Sushant case not suicide’: BJP’s Rupa Ganguly protests against Bollywood

BJP MP Rupa Ganguly protested outside Parliament against the alleged malpractices in the industry. She held posters slamming the industry and said that the industry was pushing people towards drugs...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue created by Bengal sculptor [Video]

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue created by Bengal sculptor

A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published
NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty [Video]

NCB arrests Rhea Chakraborty

In today's biggest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide case, the Narcotics Control Bureau on September 08 formally arrested Rhea Chakraborty. NCB arrested Rhea in connection with the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:33Published