Daily Punch - TV actor Akshat Utkarsh found dead in Mumbai apartment, police claim suicide

IndiaTimes 4 hours ago India takes a dig at Pakistan, says 'Victims of Pathankot, 26/11 terror attacks still awaiting justice' India has yet again highlighted that victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack and the Pathankot terror attack are yet to get justice due to Pakistan's..

DNA 6 hours ago ‘NCB forced me to implicate Karan Johar’: Arrested producer Kshitij Prasad



Kshitij Prasad, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the drug probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has made a big allegation. Reports suggest the producer told a court that he was forced by the NCB to implicate Karan Johar. Prasad told c Mumbai court that the NCB had harassed and blackmailed him into giving a statement and said he was subjected to third degree and ill treatment by the agency. The producer further alleged that NCB had picked up two of his friends who were also forced to make statement against him. He His lawyer also alleged that his statement was not recorded as per his narration and language. The producer has been remanded to custody till 3rd of October. Meanwhile, Karan Johar had earlier released a statement saying that he does not know Kshitij Prasad personally and he had been hired in Dharmatic Production on a contractual basis for a project which eventually did not materialize.