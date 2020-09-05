Trump campaign aide Parscale tackled by police

[NFA] Bodycam video shows Florida police detaining Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, who was reportedly hospitalized on Sunday after his wife told police he was threatening to harm himself.
The sprint to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trump’s third conservative appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court began in earnest on Tuesday as she met with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
*Warning: Sensitive Content* - Fort Lauderdale police confirm Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, had a total of ten guns in his home when he was taken into custody..