Trump campaign aide Parscale tackled by police

Video Credit: Reuters Studio
[NFA] Bodycam video shows Florida police detaining Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump's re-election campaign, who was reportedly hospitalized on Sunday after his wife told police he was threatening to harm himself.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.


Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Bradley Parscale Arrested After Standoff With Police [Video]

Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Bradley Parscale Arrested After Standoff With Police

On Sunday night, ex-campaign manager to Donald Trump, Bradley Parscale, was arrested at his home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Trump 2016 campaign allegedly tried to deter Black voters, report says

 Brad Parscale's name is in the spotlight for another reason after Channel 4 News released a report detailing an alleged Trump campaign strategy to deter Black..
Police: Friend convinced Trump ex-campaign boss to surrender

 A standoff between South Florida police and President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale ended after an officer who was friends with Parscale..
How to live stream the first 2020 presidential debate

On Tuesday, September 29th at 9PM ET, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square..
Judge Barrett meets with Senate Leader McConnell [Video]

Judge Barrett meets with Senate Leader McConnell

The sprint to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to become President Donald Trump’s third conservative appointee to the U.S. Supreme Court began in earnest on Tuesday as she met with Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

2020 Presidential debate schedule

 Trump and Biden face off in three scheduled debates: A look
How Trump's taxes during his first year in office compare to other presidents'

 President Trump reportedly paid $750 for his 2017 federal taxes. That's many times less than recent presidents paid.
Florida Poll workers being trained after a huge response to recruitment efforts [Video]

Florida Poll workers being trained after a huge response to recruitment efforts

Poll workers across the state of Florida are now preparing to work voting sites after a massive response to recruitment efforts. Story: https://bit.ly/2GmRnyA

Biden for Florida to activate thousands of volunteers for the debate

 On Tuesday, Biden for President’s Florida Digital Organizing team will be activating thousands of supporters and volunteers ahead of the first presidential..
Bodycam released of DC police shooting Black man [Video]

Bodycam released of DC police shooting Black man

Video shows the shooting of young Black man Deon Kay, which had sparked protests in the area.

Body cam footage shows Trump campaign aide Brad Parscale being tackled, detained by police

The video shows police tackle Parscale to the ground and place handcuffs on him.
Trump Campaign Blames Dems for Parscale Hospitalization

The Trump campaign is pointing the finger at Democrats as the reason why President Donald Trump's...
Police: Friend Convinced Trump Ex-Campaign Boss to Surrender

Former Trump campaign manager's wife told officers Parscale had been stressed out recently and that...
Body Camera Captures Take Down Of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale [Video]

Body Camera Captures Take Down Of Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports Parscale was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation following the incident.

FLPD Bodycam Video Shows Trump Campaign Aide Brad Parscale Being Tackled After Reported Suicide Standoff With Police [Video]

FLPD Bodycam Video Shows Trump Campaign Aide Brad Parscale Being Tackled After Reported Suicide Standoff With Police

*Warning: Sensitive Content* - Fort Lauderdale police confirm Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, had a total of ten guns in his home when he was taken into custody..

Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After Suicide Threat [Video]

Former Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Hospitalized After Suicide Threat

Parscale’s wife, Candice, called police saying her husband had guns in the house and was threatening to hurt himself.

