Stage Set For First Presidential Debate
The state is set for Tuesday night's first debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden
JAYTHEJET RT @ABC7: TONIGHT: Former VP Joe Biden and President Donald Trump take the stage for the first presidential debate. Watch it on ABC7 at 6p… 1 minute ago
FOX 46 Charlotte DEBATE NIGHT: The first debate of the presidential race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Jo… https://t.co/WSdgxfNzwT 2 minutes ago
artvillagran RT @ABC: When Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Joe Biden share a debate stage for the first time tonight, a key audience for both candidat… 2 minutes ago
PRProPam Pam Purifoy RT @ABC: TONIGHT: Former VP Joe Biden and President Donald Trump take the stage for the first presidential debate. Watch live @ABC News cov… 3 minutes ago
CGTN Global Watch RT @TheLinkOnCGTN: In the #US, @realDonaldTrump and @JoeBiden gear up to share the same stage for the first time in a high-stakes president… 7 minutes ago
What to expect from the first presidential debatePresident Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden face off in the first of three presidential debates Tuesday night. Scripps Political Reporter Joe St. George walks you through what to expect.
2020 Presidential Debate: Trump vs. BidenWe are just hours away from President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden going head-to-head on the debate stage in Cleveland, Ohio. Biden says he's been prepping for what he..
Do Debates Actually Persuade Voters?The two candidates for president will square off on the debate stage for the first time (4:00). WCCO Mid-Morning - September 29, 2020