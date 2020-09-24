Coronavirus pandemic kills one million people worldwide

Over one million people have now died from coronavirus worldwide.

This milestone comes almost nine months after the first Covid-19 death was recorded in Wuhan, China.

Data captured by Johns Hopkins University shows that the USA, Brazil and India make up for nearly half the global coronavirus deaths.

Report by Thomasl.

