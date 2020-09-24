Global  
 

Coronavirus pandemic kills one million people worldwide

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Coronavirus pandemic kills one million people worldwide

Coronavirus pandemic kills one million people worldwide

Over one million people have now died from coronavirus worldwide.

This milestone comes almost nine months after the first Covid-19 death was recorded in Wuhan, China.

Data captured by Johns Hopkins University shows that the USA, Brazil and India make up for nearly half the global coronavirus deaths.

Report by Thomasl.

Wuhan Wuhan Sub-provincial city in Hubei, People's Republic of China

Covid-19 coronavirus: A lethal march across the planet, tracked by a map in motion

 On a Thursday night in early January, the disease that would become known as Covid-19 claimed its first victim, a 61-year-old man who succumbed to the newly..
New Zealand Herald

Passengers from Dubai, UK lead to rise in COVID-19 cases in India: IIT Study

 The research showed that Covid-19 got induced into Indian states mainly due to international travels with the very first patient travelling from Wuhan in China..
DNA
A cheaper, faster COVID-19 test [Video]

A cheaper, faster COVID-19 test

A method for fast, cheap, yet accurate testing for COVID-19 infection has been developed by a team of researchers. The method simplifies and frees the testing from expensive reaction steps, enabling upscaling of the diagnostics. This makes the method particularly attractive for places and situations with limited resources. It is equally interesting for repeated testing and for moving resources from expensive diagnostics to other parts of the care chain. The study led by researchers at the Karolinska Institutet was published in the journal Nature Communications."We started working on the issue of developing a readily available testing method as soon as we saw the developments in Asia and southern Europe, and before the situation reached crisis point in Sweden," says principal investigator Bjorn Reinius, research leader at the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics at Karolinska Institutet. "Our method was effectively finished already by the end of April, and we then made all the data freely available online."The spread of the new coronavirus at the end of 2019 in China's Wuhan region quickly escalated into a global pandemic. The relatively high transmission rate and a large number of asymptomatic infections led to a huge, worldwide need for fast, affordable, and effective diagnostic tests that could be performed in clinical as well as non-clinical settings.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Chen Qiushi: Chinese journalist missing since February 'under state supervision'

 Chen Qiushi disappeared in February after reporting on the outbreak of the coronavirus in Wuhan.
BBC News

Johns Hopkins University Johns Hopkins University Private research university in Baltimore, Maryland

Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths pass one million [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: Global deaths pass one million

The UK has reported 439,013 new coronavirus cases. Meanwhile, the worldwidedeath toll from the coronavirus has passed one million, nine months into thecrisis that has devastated the global economy, and forced many to change theway they live, learn and work. The toll, compiled by Johns Hopkins University,passed over into seven figures in the early hours of Tuesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published

Coronavirus: Global death toll passes one million

 The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has passed one million, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, and forced many to change..
WorldNews

Global toll: Deaths from coronavirus hit 1 million

 The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has eclipsed 1 million. The milestone recorded by Johns Hopkins University comes more than nine months..
USATODAY.com

Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 990,000 -- Johns Hopkins University

 Global COVID-19 deaths surpassed 990,000 on Saturday, according to the Center for Systems Science and...
WorldNews

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Reeves: Today’s announcements are using ‘recycled money’ [Video]

Reeves: Today’s announcements are using ‘recycled money’

Shadow Cabinet Office Minister, Rachel Reeves, has claimed Boris Johnson's 'lifetime skills guarantee' plan "doesn't go far enough." Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published

Biden campaign slams Facebook for ‘regression’ on false Trump claims

 Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden’s campaign has denounced Facebook for allowing President Donald Trump to spread false..
The Verge
Williamson addresses students' Christmas worries [Video]

Williamson addresses students' Christmas worries

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, has addressed rumours that students won't be allowed to return home for Christmas with their loved ones. He said the government and universities are working together to ensure any student who wants to return home, can. Report by Browna.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Boris Johnson shows off his 'hopeless' woodworking skills [Video]

Boris Johnson shows off his 'hopeless' woodworking skills

Boris Johnson showed off his woodworking and bricklaying skills while visiting the Construction Centre at Exeter College. The Prime Minister described his performance on a previous woodworking course as "hopeless." Report by Odonovanc.

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:33Published

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

Anger as Brazil revokes mangrove protection regulations

 Environmental groups have called the move to revoke regulations that protect mangroves a "crime".
BBC News

Worldwide coronavirus deaths near 1 million

 Nearly 1 million people have been lost to the coronavirus around the world. Brazil still has not gotten the outbreak under control and parts of Europe are seeing..
CBS News

Coronavirus Live Updates: World Approaches One Million Deaths

 The number of lives lost daily has been rising through most of August and September, and new hot spots keep emerging. The U.S., Brazil, India and Mexico account..
NYTimes.com
Bolsonaro criticises Argentina for handling of economy [Video]

Bolsonaro criticises Argentina for handling of economy

Brazilian president accuses President Alberto Fernandez’ government of bad economic policies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:29Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: How nearly one million victims help in pandemic fight

Covid 19 coronavirus: How nearly one million victims help in pandemic fight The nearly one million people around the world who have lost their lives to Covid-19 have left us a...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail


Putin Says He Will Receive Russia's Sputnik Coronavirus Vaccine

Putin Says He Will Receive Russia's Sputnik Coronavirus Vaccine Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he plans to receive the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine,...
WorldNews - Published

Coronavirus: Global death toll passes one million

Coronavirus: Global death toll passes one million The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus has passed one million, nine months into a crisis that...
WorldNews - Published


World Marks Grim Milestone With 1 Million Coronavirus Deaths [Video]

World Marks Grim Milestone With 1 Million Coronavirus Deaths

At least one million people worldwide have died as a result from complications of COVID-19. The United States has become the global leader in infections and many say President Trump's handling of the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:51Published
Indian wedding industry struggles with bleak future due to COVID-19 [Video]

Indian wedding industry struggles with bleak future due to COVID-19

The coronavirus pandemic has shaken the Indian economy and left several industries including the wedding sector without business. The businesses involved in weddings have been badly hit by COVID and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
Coronavirus: Most affected countries as death toll passes one million [Video]

Coronavirus: Most affected countries as death toll passes one million

A look at the 10 countries with the most coronavirus deaths as the death tollpasses one million. The US has more than 200,000 deaths related to Covid-19,with the UK fifth on the list.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04Published