Video Credit: WMGT
Sometimes working from home can be a pain on your body , but there are simple ways to take pressure off a stiff back

Stiff back -- mandy gaither has more details in today's health minute.

:15 from computing in a small space -- to working at a dining room table -- being home during the workday isn't always easy on the body -- but things found around any house -- can help.

Says health and wellness expert stephanie mansour.

Stephanie mansour/"first you'll use a tennis ball up against the wall and massage the lower back go right up and down along the sides of the spine bend the knees and then stand up to get both sides of the spine and also work the glutes because often times tight glutes can cause low back pain."

Next -- you don't need a pilates ball to help your abs -- just a pillow -- stephanie mansour/"place in between your inner thighs squeeze the inner thighs with the pillow and pull the abs repeat this 10 times."

And you don't need a mat -- to do a yoga pose!

Just use a table.

Stephanie mansour/"stretch the backs of the legs and also the low back to help reduce your low back pain."

