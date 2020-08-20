Best Bites: Gooey Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bites

Why does Rice Krispies get the only square?

With so many cereals out there, why not mix some marshmallows in with something different?!

These make it hard to believe that Rice Krispies are the most popular cereal bar, cinnamon crunch has its number!

Both are crunchy, both are sweet, but cinnamon toast crunch had the flavor!

Ingredients: 6 cups Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal 5 tablespoons butter 1 ¼ cups + 1½ cups miniature marshmallows, divided 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt.

Directions: Grease a 9x9 inch pan with butter and set aside.

In a large pot, melt butter over medium heat.

Add the 10-ounce bag of marshmallows and salt.

Cook and stir until just about completely smooth.

Remove from heat and add the cereal and remaining marshmallows.

Mix until cereal is evenly coated.

Press into the buttered dish and cool completely.

Cut and serve.