Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Reaches Out To Former St. Joseph's University Star Delonte West To Get Him Help

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban told ESPN that he picked up former NBA and St.

Joseph's University star Delonte West at a Dallas gas station Monday and is working with West's family and friends in an attempt to get the 37-year-old's life back on track.

Katie Johnston reports.


