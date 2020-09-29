Jamie Laing's Candy Kittens to donate nearly £84,000 to NHS Heroes charity

Made In Chelsea star Jamie Laing says he is "really proud" of his CandyKittens brand's fundraising effort which saw 10p from every product sold overfour months go to the NHS Heroes charity.

Mr Laing, who is a contestant in theupcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing, says the pandemic has taught him"family is everything".