|
|
|
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 71 New Coronavirus Cases
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:14s - Published
Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 71 New Coronavirus Cases
The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 71 new Coronavirus cases out of 736 test results and no additional deaths.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, Sep 25, 2020, SPA -- The Ministry of Health announced in a...
MENAFN.com - Published
|
With a single-day spike of 88,600 new COVID19 cases, India's COVID-19 case count neared 60-lakh mark,...
Mid-Day - Published
|
This article first appeared on MassLive.com. A day before the state eases COVID-19 mitigation efforts...
bizjournals - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|