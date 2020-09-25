Global  
 

Allegheny Co. Health Dept. Reports 71 New Coronavirus Cases

The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 71 new Coronavirus cases out of 736 test results and no additional deaths.


Saudi- Health Ministry Calls for Adherence to Precautionary Measures, Reports 472 New Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

(MENAFN - Saudi Press Agency) Riyadh, Sep 25, 2020, SPA -- The Ministry of Health announced in a...
MENAFN.com - Published

India reports 88,600 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 59 lakh

With a single-day spike of 88,600 new COVID19 cases, India's COVID-19 case count neared 60-lakh mark,...
Mid-Day - Published

Mass. reports 594 new Covid cases a day before restaurant rules eased

This article first appeared on MassLive.com. A day before the state eases COVID-19 mitigation efforts...
bizjournals - Published


NYC Increasing Enforcement In Coronavirus Hot Spots [Video]

NYC Increasing Enforcement In Coronavirus Hot Spots

New York City's health department is increasing outreach in eight neighborhoods where they say coronavirus cases are rising at an alarming rate.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:24Published
Mayor De Blasio's Daily Coronavirus Briefing [Video]

Mayor De Blasio's Daily Coronavirus Briefing

Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on first day of in-person learning for elementary students.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 47:55Published
Outdoor Playgrounds In California Can Reopen; Masks Required For Everyone Over 2 [Video]

Outdoor Playgrounds In California Can Reopen; Masks Required For Everyone Over 2

The new guidance was issued by California’s public health department late Monday as the state’s coronavirus numbers continue to improve. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:28Published