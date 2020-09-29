Estée Lauder: First Beauty Brand in Space

This is an op-ed by Allure contributor Leah Prinzivalli.

Since the race to enter space heated up the 1960s, the U.S. has launched humans, robots, and a surprising amount of monkeys into orbit.

On September 29, 10 bottles of a hyaluronic acid serum will join that prestigious list, as Estée Lauder becomes the first-ever beauty company to shoot a campaign in space.

As CNN Business reports, five percent of astronaut time aboard the space station is currently allocated to "commercial and marketing activities." A NASA spokesperson told Allure that Estée Lauder approached NASA with this proposal once the space agency opened up to marketing opportunities in 2019.