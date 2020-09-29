Global COVID-19 surpass over 1,000,000 deaths

Global COVID-19 deaths reached the grim milestone of 1,000,000 on Monday (September 28), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll rose to 1,000,555, with a total of more than 33.2 million cases worldwide as of 8:23 p.m.

(0023 GMT Tuesday), the CSSE data showed.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation, with 7,147,241 cases and 205,031 deaths, accounting for more than 20 percent of the global caseload and death toll, respectively.

The global COVID-19 death toll surpassed 500,000 on June 28, and the number doubled in three months.

Brazil recorded 142,058 deaths, just shy of the U.S. death toll.

India has the world's third-largest fatalities of 95,542 and the second largest caseload of more than 6 million.

Countries with over 30,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Britain, Italy, Peru, France, and Spain.

Meanwhile, the second wave of the pandemic has swept across a number of European countries which have been witnessing a resurgence in new cases and deaths.