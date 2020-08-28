Colin Cowherd: History shows Doc wins with a good #2 & PG13 shrinks when asked to fill that role

Colin Cowherd breaks down how Doc Rivers has succeeded as a head coach in the past and why he fell short when coaching the Los Angeles Clippers the past 7 NBA seasons.

Colin mentions that history shows Doc wins with a good #1 or #2 player, but he was not afforded that with the Clippers.

Paul George is a decent player & could've been that role for Doc and the team, but he folds when it matters most.