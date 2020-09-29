Tyler Rich Celebrates First Wedding Anniversary, Debut Album
Tyler Rich has a lot to celebrate: The singer just released his debut album 'Two Thousand Miles' and celebrated his first wedding anniversary with his wife Sabina.
Back in February, the country singer sat down with ET Canada's Graeme O'Neil at the Big Machine Store & Distillery in Nashville to talk all about his new music and how being a married man has changed his life.