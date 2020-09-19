Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hathras rape case: Congress, Bhim Army held candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:38s - Published
Hathras rape case: Congress, Bhim Army held candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital

Hathras rape case: Congress, Bhim Army held candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital

Congress and Bhim Army carried out a candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.

Workers of both the parties held candles and demanded justice for the 19-year-old woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

The victim was admitted in Safdarjung Hospital where she succumbed to injuries.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Safdarjung Hospital hospital in India

Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital [Video]

Hathras woman, allegedly gang-rape, dies at Delhi hospital

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was reportedly in a critical condition and on ventilator support. Police said the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing. She was later found brutally injured. As per reports, the accused also attempted to strangulate her. Uttar Pradesh Police later took all the four accused into custody. The Kotwali in-charge in Hathras was removed and sent to police lines. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed at the victim's house. BSP chief Mayawati had condemned the incident, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:53Published

Reports of gang-rape victim's tongue being chopped off false: Hathras District Magistrate

 The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, died this morning at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.
DNA

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States, Constitutional instution

Anil Vij accuses Congress for creating scene by burning tractor near India Gate [Video]

Anil Vij accuses Congress for creating scene by burning tractor near India Gate

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij accused Congress of creating unnecessary scene by burning tractor near India Gate. Vij said, "Anyone involved in agriculture sector, in any way, will never indulge in such an act. They'll never set ablaze the things which help them in farming." Youth Congress workers during protest against farm bills had set a tractor ablaze near India Gate.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

Sitharaman slams Sonia's 'bypass Centre farm laws' advice to party-ruled states, cites Cong's 2019 manifesto

 Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday targeted the Congress over party chief Sonia Gandhi's advice to party-rules states to bypass farm laws..
IndiaTimes

Override Centre’s farm laws, Sonia asks Congress-ruled states

 In an attempt to lend a sharper edge to its opposition to the new farm laws, Congress has directed states where the party is in office to override the..
IndiaTimes

Bhim Army Bhim Army Dalit-rights organisation in India

Bhim Army chief joins protest of sanitation workers in Noida [Video]

Bhim Army chief joins protest of sanitation workers in Noida

Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar on September 19 joined the ongoing protest of sanitation workers in Noida. Hundreds of cleaning staff are protesting from yesterday against the state government over their rights. Chandrashekhar warned that if government will not agree to the demands of the cleaning staff then a country wide protest will be carried out on September 24. "We are protesting for the rights of the cleaning staff. We demand a legal action against those officers who lathi-charged. The protest will continue till our demands are not fulfilled. I can assure that If we will come to the power then we will regularise all the cleaners and will take action against those officers who lathi-charged us," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:33Published

Hathras Hathras City in Uttar Pradesh, India


Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

BSP will not forge alliance for upcoming by-elections in UP, MP: Mayawati [Video]

BSP will not forge alliance for upcoming by-elections in UP, MP: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on September 29 said that her party will contest by-elections in UP and MP on its own. "Election Commission today announced by-elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in some states. BSP will contest all the Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on its own. The party will not forge any alliance for these bypolls," said Mayawati.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Hathras gang-rape: Bhim Army protests outside Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, demands death for culprits

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and his supporters on Tuesday held protests outside Delhi's...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Live: Protests after Hathras gang-rape victim dies

Protests erupted in Delhi following the death of Hathras gang-rape victim at Safdarjung Hospital on...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

4centric

sakhi RT @IndiaToday: After the death of 19-year-old #Hathras gang-rape victim in Delhi, now Congress Mahila Morcha and Bhim Army's Chandrashekha… 1 minute ago

rzk_ali

rzk RT @IndiaToday: Outrage over #Hathras rape case as the victim passed away in a Delhi hospital. Congress party spokesperson @supriyashrinate… 11 minutes ago

sharadp15

Sharad Paranjape 🇮🇳 RT @TimesNow: Why did it take U.P Police 8 days to register a case of gang-rape on her complaint? Why was she immediately not transferred t… 46 minutes ago

harikes43775634

harikeshsharma RT @thefirstindia: #Jaipur | Congress leader @SachinPilot said the Uttar Pradesh government should fulfil its duty by ensuring that justice… 1 hour ago

onemevinod

Vinod @P2Iyer Fine sir ji, when u express about everything on DMK and congress .have ever condoled one such rape case ??… https://t.co/rvpMWzwf3D 1 hour ago

Intratraveller

r̶e̶t̶t̶i̶w̶T̶ | T̶w̶i̶t̶t̶e̶r̶ ® Congress Cell comes to Brand themselves for Hathras Rape Victim.. but same Congress shamelessly objected to BJP pos… https://t.co/uEFiKOtyUW 1 hour ago

thefirstindia

First India #Jaipur | Congress leader @SachinPilot said the Uttar Pradesh government should fulfil its duty by ensuring that ju… https://t.co/qr5L0PE8yG 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi hits out, says 'those opposing farm laws are insulting farmers'|Oneindia News [Video]

PM Modi hits out, says 'those opposing farm laws are insulting farmers'|Oneindia News

A day after Punjab Youth Congress workers set a tractor on fire near India Gate in the heart of Delhi during protests against the controversial farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:17Published
Hathras: 19-yr-old woman battling for life after brutal gangrape dies in Delhi|Oneindia News [Video]

Hathras: 19-yr-old woman battling for life after brutal gangrape dies in Delhi|Oneindia News

Nearly two weeks after she was gang-raped and tortured by four men from her village in Hathras in UP, a 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh died in Delhi this morning. The woman had been in an..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:09Published
Precedent of peaceful transition of power began in Maryland [Video]

Precedent of peaceful transition of power began in Maryland

A moment in Maryland history is considered by historians to be one of the most important in helping to shape American democracy. It was a political speech by George Washington when he gave up his power..

Credit: WBAL     Duration: 01:35Published