Fresh ally trouble for BJP? LJP leader says Chirag Paswan CM face | Bihar polls

Compounding alliance troubles for the Bharatiya Janata Party, a leader of the Lok Janshakti Party said that Chirag Paswan is the outfit's Chief Ministerial face for Bihar.

The comment was made weeks before the state goes to polls.

LJP is a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance which is currently in power in the state.

The other members are BJP and the Janata Dal (United), and they have already declared that incumbent CM Nitish Kumar will continue to lead the alliance in the state.

The NDA is yet to conclude seat-sharing talks, as well.

Bihar will vote in 3 phases to choose MLAs to the 243-seat Assembly.

Voting will be held on October 28, November 3 and 7 in the shadow of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Results of the elections will be announced by the Election Commission on November 10, 2020.