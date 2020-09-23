Fresh ally trouble for BJP? LJP leader says Chirag Paswan CM face | Bihar polls

Union Minister and LJP founder Ram Vilas Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Modi-led government. Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle.
As Bihar assembly elections near, Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Dr Usha Vidyarthi joined Lok Janshakti Party (LJP). "I have no complaints with BJP, I want to serve people here. I have full confidence that people will vote for me," said Usha Vidyarthi.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), leader Tejashwi Yadav hit out at ruling party, Janata Dal (United) over 'dragging' his name in former RJD leader Shakti Malik murder case. He said that their names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. "7 people arrested. As per their statements, it is clear that our names were dragged into the matter under a political conspiracy. Ruling party leveled false allegations against my brother and me," said Tejashwi Yadav, RJD on murder of former RJD state secretary Shakti Malik, in Purnea. "I would like to ask the Chief Minister that is he so scared and frustrated that he would level false allegations? Will Nitish Kumar apologize for the press conference at the Janata Dal (United) office, where their spokespersons leveled baseless allegations? Nitish Kumar and members of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should apologize, Tejashwi added. FIR has been lodged against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav and four others over the killing of former party leader Shakti Malik on October 05.
Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad held a press conference on October 08 in Delhi over police used force on BJP workers during 'March to Nabanna' protest. He said that the police have used some chemical in the water cannons used at party workers, who were protesting at the Howrah Bridge and started vomiting. "I have been told that the water (water cannons) had some chemical in it which is why people have been vomiting," said Prasad.
The ruling NDA in Bihar on Tuesday announced its seat-sharing formula for the assembly elections under which JD(U) will contest on 122 seats and BJP 121 out of a total of 243 seats. BJP backed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership to the hilt and rebuffed LJP chief Chirag Paswan who has raised a banner of revolt. At a joint press conference of the top leadership of the JD (U) and the BJP, where Kumar who heads the former was also present, it was declared that the two partners have clinched a deal where both will have an almost equal share of the pie. "The JD(U) has got 122 seats out of which we have set aside seven for the Hindustani Awam Morcha (headed by former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi). Voting in Bihar to be done in three phases starting October 28.
Former DGP and JDU leader Gupteshwar Pandey clarified that he is not contesting Bihar polls. Pandey, however, added that he is and will be part of NDA and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU. "Pandey addressed media a day after JDU issued list of candidates for the October-November polls. Despite speculations, Pandey's name was missing from the list of 115 candidates. The former state police chief took VRS last month and later was given JDU membership by CM Nitish Kumar. Pandey had hogged headlines in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. BJP-JDU alliance has agreed upon sharing 121-122 seats in the assembly polls. Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held in three phases. The state will vote on October 28, November 3, November 7 and the counting will take place on November 10.
Former Director General of Police (DGP) and Janata Dal (United) leader, Gupteshwar Pandey stated that he is not contesting Bihar elections this year. However, Pandey added that he will be part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Janata Dal (United). "There was probability to contest Bihar election, but this due to some reason I am not fighting Bihar Assembly election this year, but I am with NDA and will always be with them. I work in leadership of NDA and JD (U)," Gupteshwar Pandey said in a press conference in Patna.
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday evening. The noted Dalit leader was hospitalized for the last few weeks. The RJD leader’s son Chirag Paswan shared the news on Twitter. Paswan, a noted Dalit leader, was active in politics for over five decades. The RJD chief was 74. Paswan is the second union member to die in two months after Suresh Angadi died earlier in September.
Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on September 29 said that her party will contest by-elections in UP and MP on its own. "Election Commission today announced by-elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in some states. BSP will contest all the Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on its own. The party will not forge any alliance for these bypolls," said Mayawati.
Sena leader leader Sanjay Raut said if Bihar doesn't have enough issues, Mumbai can parcel some. The Sena leader's jibe comes a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule of Bihar polls. Bihar is slated to go to polls in three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7. "Bihar polls should be fought on issues of development, law and order and good governance. But if these issues have exhausted, issues from Mumbai can be sent as parcel," Raut said. Earlier, the Rajya Sabha MP had alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was being used as a poll issue in Bihar. On Friday, the MP also hinted that Shiv Sena may contest in Bihar Assembly polls. State police departments of Bihar and Maharashtra locked horns over probe into the actor's death. Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had accused Maharashtra Police of not co-operating. Raut has recently criticised questioning of several Bollywood celebrities by NCB in a drug case related to Sushant Singh's death.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha decided to contest Bihar elections independently, said party's General Secretary Suprio Bhattacharya on October 06. "Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has decided to go solo in Bihar..