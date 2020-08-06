Hathras rape case: Congress, Bhim Army held candle march outside Safdarjung Hospital

A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gangraped in UP's Hathras, died on Tuesday. The woman was allegedly raped by four men in her village on Sep 14 when she went to a farm. She was taken to a hospital in Aligarh and later moved to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi. The woman was reportedly in a critical condition and on ventilator support. Police said the woman had gone to the fields with her mother and went missing. She was later found brutally injured. As per reports, the accused also attempted to strangulate her. Uttar Pradesh Police later took all the four accused into custody. The Kotwali in-charge in Hathras was removed and sent to police lines. Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) was deployed at the victim's house. BSP chief Mayawati had condemned the incident, saying no woman from any community is safe in Uttar Pradesh and asked the state government to pay attention to it.
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij accused Congress of creating unnecessary scene by burning tractor near India Gate. Vij said, "Anyone involved in agriculture sector, in any way, will never indulge in such an act. They'll never set ablaze the things which help them in farming." Youth Congress workers during protest against farm bills had set a tractor ablaze near India Gate.
Bhim Army president Chandrashekhar on September 19 joined the ongoing protest of sanitation workers in Noida. Hundreds of cleaning staff are protesting from yesterday against the state government over their rights. Chandrashekhar warned that if government will not agree to the demands of the cleaning staff then a country wide protest will be carried out on September 24. "We are protesting for the rights of the cleaning staff. We demand a legal action against those officers who lathi-charged. The protest will continue till our demands are not fulfilled. I can assure that If we will come to the power then we will regularise all the cleaners and will take action against those officers who lathi-charged us," he added.
Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati on September 29 said that her party will contest by-elections in UP and MP on its own. "Election Commission today announced by-elections for Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in some states. BSP will contest all the Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on its own. The party will not forge any alliance for these bypolls," said Mayawati.
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee on August 06 held protest in front of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The protest was held against the Delhi government over recent rape case of minor..