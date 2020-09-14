10 First Person Shooter Clichés We're All Sick Of Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:28s - Published 8 minutes ago 10 First Person Shooter Clichés We're All Sick Of Be warned, you're going to see a lot of Call of Duty on this list. In this video we're looking at 10 First Person Shooter cliches we're all sick of! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Be warned, you're going to see a lot of Call of Duty on this list. In this video we're looking at 10 First Person Shooter cliches we're all sick of! Our list includes Shellshocked Moments, Random Stealth Levels, Useless Friendly AI, Shoehorned Plot Twists and more!





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources NYC Elementary Schools Reopen For In-Person Learning



Thousands of New York City public school children are getting ready to head back to class for their first day of in-person learning since the shutdown began in March. This comes as many teachers say.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:49 Published 8 hours ago Top 20 Hardest Missions in GTA



Which Grand Theft Auto missions made you want to pull your hair out in frustration? For this list, we’ll be looking at those particularly difficult GTA missions that left us rethinking whether or not.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 18:13 Published 2 weeks ago Top 10 Last of Us Deaths RANKED



"The Last of Us" games give us an unforgiving world where deaths are frequent and can happen when you least expect it. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most painful deaths from “The Last of.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 10:36 Published 2 weeks ago

