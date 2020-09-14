10 First Person Shooter Clichés We're All Sick Of
Be warned, you're going to see a lot of Call of Duty on this list.
In this video we're looking at 10 First Person Shooter cliches we're all sick of!
Our list includes Shellshocked Moments, Random Stealth Levels, Useless Friendly AI, Shoehorned Plot Twists and more!