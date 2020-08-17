Global  
 

Scottie Pippen Partnering: American Express, Calm Meditation App

Day One Agency Scottie Pippen spoke to Business Insider about partnering with American Express and the Calm meditation app to narrate an audio history of basketball for the app.

Pippen also discussed how he and the Chicago Bulls used mindfulness to excel as a team, and called the NBA bubble "pickup basketball" in an extended reflection on it.

Scottie Pippen on partnering with American Express and the Calm meditation app to tell the history of basketball in a 'Sleep Story,' and the value of mindfulness in his NBA playing career

