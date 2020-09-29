McInally: Just pay £108m for Sancho!
Sky Sports' Alan McInally says if Manchester United really want Jadon Sancho they should pay Borussia Dortmund's £108m asking price.
Why Man Utd's £91.3m Sancho bid was rejectedThe Transfer Show's Dharmesh Sheth explains why Borussia Dortmund rejected Manchester United's £91.3m bid for Jadon Sancho and analyses what could happen next.
Man Utd's £91.3m Sancho bid rejectedSky Sports News' Gary Cotterill in Germany explains why Borussia Dortmund have rejected Manchester United's £91.3m bid for Jadon Sancho.
United expected to bid for Sancho this weekManchester United will make a formal bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho before the October 5 transfer deadline, Dharmesh Sheth tells the The Transfer Show.