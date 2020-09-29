McInally: Just pay £108m for Sancho!

Sky Sports' Alan McInally says if Manchester United really want Jadon Sancho they should pay Borussia Dortmund's £108m asking price.

Jadon Sancho and Roman Burki have contracted respiratory infections but both have tested negative for...

Marco Reus is excited Jadon Sancho will remain at Borussia Dortmund for “at least one more year”,...

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly maintaining a firm stance over Jadon Sancho, while Barcelona still...