Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak is here: Eight members of Titans test positive

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:38s - Published
NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak is here: Eight members of Titans test positive
NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak is here: Eight members of Titans test positive

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

8 Members of NFL's Titans Test Positive in League's 1st COVID-19 Outbreak

In the first case of an NFL team having to halt activities due to a coronavirus outbreak, the...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •Denver Post


Could the NFL postpone games this weekend? What we know about the Titans' COVID-19 outbreak

At least nine members of the Titans have produced confirmed positive coronavirus tests. What now, and...
ESPN - Published

JUST IN: Tennessee Titans Hit With Covid Outbreak, NFL Suspends Team’s In-Person Activities

JUST IN: Tennessee Titans Hit With Covid Outbreak, NFL Suspends Team’s In-Person Activities According to an NFL statement, eight members of the Tennessee Titans organization — including three...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this

Jeannie0753

Jeannie Campion RT @SeifertESPN: Here’s what has happened so far with the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, and what the protocols say will happen next. With… 16 minutes ago

SCadinski

Steve. I was wondering what week this would happen - NY POST ➡NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak is here: Eight members of Titans test positive. 21 minutes ago

stevemegargee

Steve Megargee RT @TeresaMWalker: Some minor updates in here: #Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives https://t.co/lDPkwgqZmS 28 minutes ago

TeresaMWalker

Teresa Walker Some minor updates in here: #Titans have NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, with 8 positives https://t.co/lDPkwgqZmS 39 minutes ago

SeifertESPN

Kevin Seifert Here’s what has happened so far with the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, and what the protocols say will happen next… https://t.co/06MjgGcqtj 53 minutes ago

Sun_Moon_13

Moon RT @TrapTVShow: #Titans, #Vikings Suspend Team Activities After @NFL's First #COVID19 Outbreak! The Vikings are scheduled to take on the @… 1 hour ago

TrapTVShow

Trap TV™ #Titans, #Vikings Suspend Team Activities After @NFL's First #COVID19 Outbreak! The Vikings are scheduled to take… https://t.co/Qzb6NaWR7M 1 hour ago

ExponentWVNews

The Exponent Telegram WITH EIGHT CONFIRMED CASES, the Tennessee Titans have the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak of the season. In-person ac… https://t.co/EimKs1UMrB 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tennessee Titans, Personnel Test Positive For COVID Following Match Against Vikings [Video]

Tennessee Titans, Personnel Test Positive For COVID Following Match Against Vikings

At least three new players, and five new personnel of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the NFL. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published
Pittsburgh Steelers Game Still On? Tennessee Titans Players, Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Pittsburgh Steelers Game Still On? Tennessee Titans Players, Personnel Test Positive For COVID-19

At least three new players, and five new personnel of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive for COVID-19 according to reports. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:22Published
UK coronavirus cases rising - why are deaths still low? [Video]

UK coronavirus cases rising - why are deaths still low?

The UK may be in the midst of a second coronavirus wave, with the number of confirmed daily cases exceeding the so-called peak of the first outbreak. A further 5,693 people tested positive for the..

Credit: Yahoo Style     Duration: 02:20Published