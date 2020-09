FBI says it's concerned about outside interference in upcoming election Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:57s - Published 1 minute ago FBI says it's concerned about outside interference in upcoming election FBI says it's concerned about possible interference from countries like Russia, China and Iran in the upcoming election, but it's preparing for any possible issues with a series of scenarios. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend A BALLOT OCTOBER 22.THE VOTE IS NOVEMBER 3.





You Might Like

Tweets about this